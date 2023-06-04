You are here: HomeSports2023 06 04Article 1779749

Sports News of Sunday, 4 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Real Madrid fans bid farewell to Karim Benzema on social media

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema

Real Madrid fans have taken to social media, specifically Twitter, to bid Goodbye to Karim Benzema after Madrid confirmed that the club legend will leave at the end of the current season after 14 years of service.

Some fans claim his 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League performance will live forever with them while others recount some of their favorite Benzema moments.

Other blogs have also celebrated the 2022 Balon d'Or winner's success at Real Madrid.

The European giants in a statement issued on Sunday, June 4, 2023, stated that the two parties agreed to go their separate ways.

"Real Madrid C. F. and our captain @KarimBenzema have agreed to end his brilliant and unforgettable stage as a player for our club. Real Madrid want to show their gratitude and all their love to one of our greatest legends."

The French forward is expected to address the fans on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in a press conference.

Benzema won 24 titles during his time at Real Madrid including five UEFA Champions League titles.

Reports claim he will join Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad who have offered him a reported 100 million euros-a-year contract.



































EE/KPE

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment