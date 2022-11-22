'Ready to face any team, no fears' - Andre Ayew in buoyant mood ahead of Portugal game

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Black Stars skipper, Andre Ayew says Ghana fears no team going into their first 2022 FIFA World Cup game against Portugal on Thursday evening.



The Al Sadd SC forward believes Ghana has what it takes to face any team in the world cup in Qatar as they make their fourth appearance at the World stage.



He declared himself and the team ready to go all the way in the world cup as he says the Black Stars fears no team.



“Ready to face any team, No fears” the Ghana captain Andre Ayew wrote on social media.



The 33-year-old Ghana leader will make his third FIFA World Cup appearance in Qatar and would be hopeful to add a goal or two to his two goals at the World stage already.



