Reading defender Andy Yiadom nearing injury return against Barnsley

Sports News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Reading FC manager Veljko Paunovic has hinted that defender Andy Yiadom could be in line for a return against Barnsley on Friday.



The 29-year-old missed the home draw against Queens Park Rangers on March 20 through injury.



However, the Ghana international has improved tremendously in the treatment room and could be available against Barnsley on Friday.



Reading coach Veljko Paunovic will make a "last-minute decision" regarding the involvement of the right-back at the Oakwell Stadium.



The Royals travel to fellow promotion hopeful Barnsley in a crunch tie.



