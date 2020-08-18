Sports News of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Reading FC defender Andy Yiadom makes injury return

Reading FC defender, Andy Yiadom

Reading FC defender Andy Yiadom has returned to full scale training after recovering from an injury.



The 28-year-old is back at Bearwood as the team continues pre-season preparations.



The Ghana defender was cut out on the grass with his teammates playing a full part in the pre-season on Tuesday morning following an injury lay-off that curtailed his 2019-20 campaigns.



Royals boss Mark Bowen has confirmed the right-back is back to training and looking sharper.



"Yids is looking sharper with every session, but at the same time we’re mindful of the fact that in pre-season we aim put the players through their paces, so we have to dip him in and out just to be sure there is no recurrence of any injury," he told the club's official website.





