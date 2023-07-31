Read your contracts before you sign - Samuel Inkoom to Ghanaian footballers

Sports News of Monday, 31 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

In a plea to Ghanaian footballers, former Black Stars defender, Samuel Inkoom, emphasizes the critical importance of reviewing contracts thoroughly before putting pen to paper.



With a wealth of experience and a keen understanding of the potential traps in the world of professional football, Inkoom urges his fellow players to take a step back, invest time, and carefully analyze the fine print before committing to any agreements.



The experienced defender was a member of the Black Satellites team that won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2009.



“There are decisions I took alone which would have been better if I had gotten an adviser to give their opinion because such decisions also cost me a lot,” he told Sports Ultras on 3fm.



“But I will just advise them [footballers] that they shouldn’t sign contracts they do not understand. So far as a team wants you, you can take about four days to read and understand the contract presented before signing. You shouldn’t be in a rush because there are contracts that can make you cry after signing. There are certain things they could put in the contract which is beyond the normal salary,” he further explained.



“I would use this opportunity to advise the young ones to be mentally strong before travelling overseas because it isn’t as easy as they see it on TV,”



After playing for several clubs in Europe, Samuel Inkoom returned home to sign for Accra Hearts of Oak. Last season the 34-year-old made 21 appearances in the Ghana Premier League.