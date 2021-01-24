Sports News of Sunday, 24 January 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Razak Yusif starts training with Leganes ahead of permanent move

Ghana international Abdul Razak Yusif

Ghana U-20 striker, Abdul Razak Yusif has started training with La Liga side CD Leganes as he eyes a permanent move to the side.



Razak arrived in Spain a few days ago and has started training with Leganes as he is expected to sign a contract with the club in the coming days.



The talented player will join the U19 side of Leganes when he completes the move.



The 18-year-old played for Accra Great Olympics in the 2019/2020 season of the Ghana Premier League where he scored twice in 13 matches.



At 16, Razak was handed an invitation to the Ghana U-20 side that played at the 2018 AFCON in Niger but picked an injury ahead of the team’s departure and was dropped.



He was a member of the Ghana U-20 provisional squad invited by current coach Karim Zito ahead of the WAFU-Zone B tournament held in Benin in December 2020.