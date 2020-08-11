Sports News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Razak Brimah secures Segunda B promotion with Linares Deportivo

Former Black Stars Goalkeeper, Razak Brimah

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Razak Brimah has secured promotion with Linares Deportivo to the Spanish Segunda B next season.



This was made official by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) through a statement released on Monday.



The 32 year old shot-stopper was a key cog for the Little Blues in the just ended campaign and was voted as the best goalkeeper in the Spanish fourth-tier league.



Braimah conceded just 13 goals in 24 games which is an average of 0.5417 goals per game as his side run away with the title.



Linares Deportivo were declared champions after the Tercera Division was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic



They were 18-point ahead of the second-place team with nine matches left to play.



The former Black Stars number 1 joined the club on a free transfer in July, 2019.

