Razak Brimah produces portfolio of saves to keep clean sheet in league opener

Goalkeeper Razak Brimah produced quality saves to help newly-promoted Linares Deportivo draw their Spanish Segunda B opener on Sunday.



The former Ghana No.1 was at his agile best as he denied the visitors Yeclano in the 0-0 draw at the Municipal Stadium of Linarejos.



Brimah is continuing where he left off last season in the fourth division where he was voted the best goalkeeper.



Despite offers from clubs in the higher divisions, Brimah opted to stay with Linares Deportivo and signed a new deal.





