Sports News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Razak Braimah named in Spanish Segunda Division B team of the month

Former Ghana goalkeeper Razak Braimah

Former Ghana goalkeeper Razak Braimah has been named in the Spanish Segunda Division B team of the month of January after putting outstanding performances.



Braimah had an outstanding time in the month having helped Linares Deportivo to go four matches unbeaten.



They won three and drew the other taking them to the top of the league standings in Group 4 Group B.



Braimah conceded only one goal in January and managed to keep three clean sheets in the four matches.



He has kept the goalposts in all the 13 games for Linares this season having conceded 10 goals and kept 7 clean sheets.



He made the team of the week of round 12.







