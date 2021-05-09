Razak Braimah leads Deportivo Linares to win Segunda league in 41 years

Sports News of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Black Stars Goalkeeper, Razak Braimah has helped Deportivo Linares to Segunda B triumph after finishing Group 4 as champions.



The experienced shot-stopper kept another clean sheet as Linares defeated Atletico Sanluqueno 1-0 to finish top of the group.



Hugo Diaz netted the only goal of the game in the 48th minute.



Braimah and his teammates will wait till Monday to find out their opponents in the promotion play-offs.



The former Macedonia Sundowns goalkeeper has been outstanding for Linares this season, keeping 14 clean sheets in the division, including four in the final five matches.



His top-notch displays were crucial to their success in the ongoing campaign and should they earn promotion, he will be regarded as the hero of his side.



Braimah was key to their promotion from the lower division to Segunda B last season.