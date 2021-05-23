Razak Abalorah making basic errors due to a dip in form- Abubakari Damba

Sports News of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Abubakri Damba, has said that Asante Kotoko's goalkeeper, Razak Abalorah has lost his form and needs to be on the bench to regain his confidence.



According to Damba, Abalorah has been making too many basic mistakes which could be a sign of a dip in form despite considering him as one of the best goalkeepers in the Ghana Premier League.



“The confidence level of Abalorah is low and the only thing we can do to help him is to give him a replacement and allow him to rest”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“He (Abalorah) should be responsible for making those mistakes. He was given the opportunity to justify which he did but currently, he has dipped in form and needs to be on the bench.”



“I hope this will not affect his national team call-up because he is a very good goalkeeper and it’s the work of the goalkeeper’s trainer to also help him”, he added.



Razak Abalorah was dropped from Asante Kotoko’s game against WAFA on Saturday in the Ghana Premier League.



Captain Felix Annan replaced him in the post.



