Razak Abalorah has distinguished himself in the GPL- Abubakari Damba

Sports News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Former Ghana goalkeeper, Abubakari Damba, has heaped praises on Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Razak Abalorah.



According to the former Black Stars goalkeeper Razak Abalorah has distinguished himself in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



Abalorah, since getting the opportunity to be in post for the Porcupine Warriors under Coach Johnson Smith has cemented his place as the team’s number one relegating captain Felix Annan on the bench.



Abubakari Damba in his observation on the performance of goalkeepers said Razak Abalorah is the best goalkeeper among the 18-Premier League teams in the ongoing season.



The former WAFA goalkeeper holds the best record in the league with the most clean sheets.







Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware, Damba said, “Razak Abalorah has proven that he is a player we can trust and he has really distinguished himself very well. But he has a lot of room for improvement”



He also praised Ghana U-20 AFCON winner Ibrahim Danlad for his outstanding performances in the league.



Damba explained that the youngster who has received invite to the Black Stars should be have been drafted to the Black Meteors team in order to aid his development.



“Danlad has distinguished himself very at all the youth levels and he should be gunning to be the U-23 first choice goalkeeper, not the Black Stars”.