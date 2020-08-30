Sports News of Sunday, 30 August 2020

Razak Abalora leaves Tanzanian giants Azam FC

Ghanaian goalkeeper, Razak Abalora

Ghanaian goalkeeper Razak Abalora has left Tanzanian giants Azam FC following the expiration of his contract.



The former WAFA goalkeeper’s contract expired this month with the club opting against handing him a new deal.



Razak left along with two other foreigners namely winger Emmanuel Mvuyekure and striker Donald Ngoma.



The 23-year-old joined Azam in 2017 and was the club's safest pair of hands for the past three years.



According to reports, several clubs in Tanzania and Rwanda are interested in signing him.



Razak earned his debut Black Stars call-up in 2019 for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome. But he is yet to make Black Stars debut.

