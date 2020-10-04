Sports News of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Razak Abalora denies Dreams FC move reports

Black Stars goalkeeper Razak Abalora

Black Stars goalkeeper Razak Abalora has denied reports that he is joining Dreams FC.



Earlier report in the media suggested that the shot stopper is set to join the Still Believe lads on a permanent contract after ending his stint with Tanzanian giants Azam FC where he made an impressive 100 appearances in three years.



The former West African Football Academy glovesman is currently without a club and is available for any club.



But in an interview with Adom TV, Abalora rejected such claims.



"It's not true that i'm joining Dreams FC. I have not talk to anyone. A lot of clubs have shown interest in me both locally and internationally but no deal has been finalized" he said.



Despite confirming interest from some Ghana Premier League clubs he expressed that he will fancy a move abroad than to play in the domestic top flight league.



Abalora was handed call-up by coach C.K Akonnor for Mali and Qatar friendlies slated for October 9 and 12.

