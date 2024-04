Raymond Asante debuts for Udinese's first team in friendly

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Raymond Asante earned a Udinese First Team call-up on Monday 25 March, 2024 and featured in friendly against Padova.



The 18-year-old was introduced in the last 20 minutes of the match after replacing Isaac Success.



Despite his side tasting a 3-2 defeat, the youngster is lapping up the experience of playing for the senior.



''The call-up was a surprise for me because I had gone for my personal training in the morning. I then had a message in the locker room to get ready for the match. The feeling is different I must say and tonight’s sleep will be different,'' Asante told GHANASoccernet.com



Asante has been impressive with his 15 goals in the Primavera 2 and has also bagged six assists in the season.