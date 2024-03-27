Ratings of Black Stars players against Uganda: Jerome Opoku, Francis Abu seize chance

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: sportsworldghana.com

Joseph Wollacott (Goalkeeper) – Rating: 6.2



Wollacott conceded twice but made some crucial saves, showcasing his reliability between the posts.



Denis Odoi (Right-Back) – Rating: 6.4



Odoi’s versatility in attack and defence earned him a penalty, displaying his effectiveness on the flank.



Edmund Addo (Center-Back) – Rating: 6.5



Addo’s composure and organization at the back contributed to Ghana’s defensive solidity, earning him a solid rating.



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Midfielder) – Rating: 6.3



Issahaku showed promise with his passing but lacked accuracy with his shooting, demonstrating room for improvement.



Jordan Ayew (Forward) – Rating: 7



Ayew was Ghana’s standout performer, providing an assist and scoring a goal, although his decision-making could have been sharper.



Francis Abu (Midfielder) – Rating: 6.5



Making his debut, Abu impressed with his performance and showed potential for future contributions to the team.



Jerome Opoku (Defender) – Rating: 6.7



Opoku redeemed himself after his red card in the previous game, delivering a solid defensive display throughout the match.



Ebenezer Annan (Defender) – Rating: 6.5



Annan recovered from a shaky start to contribute effectively in both defence and attack, showcasing his versatility.



Abdul Salis Samed (Midfielder) – Rating: 6.8



Samed orchestrated Ghana’s midfield well, displaying leadership and organization in the centre of the park.



Ernest Nuamah (Forward) – Rating: 6.9



Nuamah impressed with his lively performance, demonstrating skill and flair on the ball, although he could improve his goal-scoring opportunities.



Antoine Semenyo (Forward) – Rating: 6.0



Semenyo had a quiet game and struggled to make an impact, failing to capitalize on his chances in front of goal.



Substitutes:



Tariq Lamptey (Substitute) – Rating: 6.0



Lamptey provided energy and pace off the bench, making a positive contribution to the team.



Alidu Seidu, Mohammed Salisu, Andre Ayew, Ibrahim Osman (Substitutes) – N/A

These players had limited involvement in the game and did not receive ratings.



Overall, despite some standout individual performances, Ghana’s inability to convert chances ultimately led to their draw against Uganda, highlighting areas for improvement as they look ahead to future fixtures.