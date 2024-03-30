'Rastaman' Kudus scores for West Ham against Newcastle

Sports News of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Ghana’s star-boy, Mohammed Kudus, scored a fantastic goal for West Ham in their game against Newcastle.



Despite missing Ghana's international game, Kudus appeared on the field with a distinctive new hairstyle.



The Ghanaian, now wearing dreadlocks, was handed a starting role in the game, and gave his opponents a tough time in the game.



Newcastle who were playing at home scored the first goal in the 6th minute when Isak scored from the penalty spot.



However, Michel Antonio found the equalizer for the Hammers in the 21st minute to breathe life into the game.



Just before halftime, 'Rastaman' Kudus delivered his moment of brilliance with a sublime finish.



Positioned in the box, Jarrod Bowen skillfully located Kudus, who swiftly fired the ball into the net, scoring the crucial goal for West Ham.



