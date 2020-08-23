Sports News of Sunday, 23 August 2020

Rashid Sumaila leaves Kuwaiti side Al Qadsia SC after expiration of contract

Ghana defender, Rashid Sumaila

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila is available on a free transfer after the expiration of his contract with Kuwaiti top-flight side Al Qadsia SC, GHANASoccernet.com can report.



The centre back returns home today after refusing to sign a new deal with the Yellow and Black after six seasons.



Sumaila joined Al Qadsia SC in 2014 from Mamelodi Sundowns after helping them to win the Premier Soccer League.



In between that, he had two loan spells with Qatari side Al Gharafa (2016/2017) and Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade (2017/2018) in Serbia.



The 27-year-old won three trophies with Qadsia and was also a league winner in Serbia despite making three appearances.

