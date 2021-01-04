Sports News of Monday, 4 January 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Rashid Nortey admits mistakes cost Medeama SC against WAFA

Medeama SC star Rashid Nortey has reflected on his side’s defeat to WAFA on matchday 7 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



Nortey bagged a brace as the Mauve and Yellows put up a spirited comeback in their 5-4 defeat against the Academy boys in Sogakope.



The hosts were 4-0 up after 45 minutes thanks to a first half hattrick by Daniel Agbloe and a goal from Godwin Agbevor.



A second half which was supposed to academic for WAFA soon proved to be a true test of character for coach Prosper Nartey and his charges.



Medeama pulled one back on the hour mark courtesy of a well-taken penalty from Abass Mohammed.



Before Nortey scored a quick-fire double to reduce the deficit to 4-3 in the 72nd minute.



Just when the Mauve and Yellows were beginning to probe for the equalizer, Daniel Agbloe struck again for WAFA in the 84th minute to give his side a two-goal cushion.



However there was still time for some late drama as Justice Blay scored an absolute thunderbolt three minutes for the visitors to bring the game at 5-4.



Despite Medeama’s brave showing in the second half, the Academy boys held on for the final minutes to return back to winning ways.



But midfielder Rashid Nortey has urged the team to keep a positive attitude.



“”We need to believe in ourselves a little bit more. It was the mistakes that cost us and we need to rectify that” he said in his post match interview.

