Ras Mubarak bares teeth at GFA over appointment of ‘Zionist’ John Paintsil as Black Stars coach

Ras Mubarak, a former Member of Parliament for the Kumbungu Constituency, has taken on the Ghana Football Association over the appointment of John Paintsil as one of the two assistant coaches of the Black Stars.



Ras Mubarak’s criticism of the appointment of John Paintsil seems to focus more on the ex-footballer’s deeply-rooted affection for Israel, rather than his competence as a coach.



In the view of the former lawmaker, the Ghana Football Association could have appointed a more qualified ex-footballer than John Paintsil.



He questioned why the Ghana Football Association appointed someone who was at the centre of controversy for celebrating with a flag of Israel at the 2006 World Cup.



“Of all the highly qualified Ghanaians who could have been Assistant Coach, our F. A decided to give the job to the least qualified person for the job. A man who chose to wave the flag of fake Israel, a brutal apartheid entity, at a time he was donning our jersey and on a platform provided by Ghana.



”What criteria did the F.A. use in making John Paintsil the Zionist apologist our national team’s Assistant Coach? It’s scandalous,” he posted on Facebook.



John Paintsil and the Israel flag



John Paintsil found himself in an unexpected controversy during the 2006 FIFA World Cup when he raised an Israeli flag after a match against the Czech Republic.



The incident was not a political statement but a result of an emotional moment after Ghana had won its first match at the World Cup.



The incident occurred on June 17, 2006, after Ghana secured a surprise 2-0 victory over the Czechs.



Paintsil, who was playing for Israeli club Hapoel Tel Aviv at the time, ran onto the pitch with the Israeli flag and waved it to the crowd.



Paintsil's action angered many Arabs, who saw it as a provocation. This impromptu gesture was not meant to be political but rather a symbol of unity and appreciation.



Paintsil later apologized for raising the Israeli flag, saying that he had not meant to offend anyone.



He explained that he had done it to show his appreciation for the support he had received from his club by then, Hapoel Tel Aviv, and its fans.



The misunderstanding was eventually cleared up, and John Paintsil was not subjected to any disciplinary actions by FIFA.







