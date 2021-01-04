Sports News of Monday, 4 January 2021

Rare football card of Ghana-born Arthur Wharton set to fetch over £1 million

Wharton was born in Jamestown, Ghana, in 1865

According to Carl Wilkes, the author of ‘A to Z of Football Collectibles: Priceless Cigarette Cards and Sought After Soccer Stickers’, Arthur Wharton's card could fetch over 1 million pounds when sold.



Wharton was born in Jamestown, Ghana, in 1865 to a mother of Ghanaian descent and a Scottish father. Wharton is the first black footballer to feature in the English league.



Over the years, a lot of black players have featured in the competition but Wharton created the path.



In an interview with the British press, Carl Wilkes made the prediction on Wharton's rare card.



“Very rare cards are currently enjoying a period of almost exponential growth, but I believe they are due a further leap in value.



“Only one or two Wharton Baines cards are known to exist, different cards, each of them. Mine is one of one, as far as I know."



“Soccer is growing faster than any other sport as a world collectible. Americans are moving into it big time."





