Raphael Dwamena had defibrillator removed a year before his death – Cardiologist

The cardiologist for late Ghanaian footballer, Raphael Dwamena, Dr. Antonio Asso, has revealed that the 28-year-old striker opted to have his defibrillator removed a year before he tragically collapsed and died on the pitch.



Dwamena lost his life while playing for Egnitia in the Albanian league during a match against Partizani Tirana on Saturday, November 11, 2023.



The distressing incident occurred in the 24th minute of the game, capturing the sudden collapse of the player. Despite immediate efforts from teammates and medical professionals, Dwamena could not be revived.



Speaking after the demise of the player, Dr. Antonio Asso disclosed that Dwamena had a 'serious ventricular arrhythmia' and initially had a defibrillator inserted.



However, the player made a 'personal decision' to have it removed, which ultimately contributed to his tragic demise.



"He died as a result of a respectable personal decision. But if the defibrillator had not been explanted, Raphael would still be alive," stated Dr. Asso in an interview with Spanish outlet Sport.



The cardiologist revealed that he had advised Dwamena to retire from professional sports to prioritize his own life after the severity of his condition became apparent.



"We managed to convince him of the imperative need to implant a defibrillator to at least guarantee his life, at the same time that we advised against practising professional sports," he added.



Dr. Asso expressed his sorrow over the outcome, calling Dwamena a 'great and noble boy' who was determined to pursue his professional career.



Raphael Dwamena was the top scorer in the Albanian Super League for the season with nine goals and made nine appearances for Ghana, scoring twice during his international career.



