Raphael Dwamena died before ambulance got to the hospital – Kavaja doctors reveal

Doctors at the Kavaja Hospital in Albania have disclosed that late Ghanaian player Raphael Dwamena died before the ambulance carrying him arrived at the hospital.



Raphael Dwamena died on Saturday, November 11, 2023, during an Albanian Super League match between Egnatia and Partizani Tirana.



The distressing incident unfolded in the 24th minute of the game as Dwamena collapsed on the pitch, with footage capturing the sudden and unattended fall.



Despite immediate efforts from teammates and medical professionals, the 28-year-old striker couldn't be revived and succumbed to the situation.



Speaking on the unfortunate incident, Dr Lala from the Kavaja Hospital explained that Dwamena was already dead when he arrived at the hospital.



“The patient came to the Kavaja hospital in the ‘black code’, that is, he had exitus (the medical term for death), without vital parameters, without tension, without breathing, without cardiac activity. There was no activity in the EKG,” Dr Lala said.



Raphael Dwamena made his debut for Ghana at the international level in 2017 scoring two goals in 9 matches.



The late Ghanaian player played for clubs like Red Bull Salzburg, Levante, and Real Zaragoza among others.



