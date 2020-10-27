Soccer News of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Raphael Dwamena accepts Vejle BK's decision to cancel contract

Ghanaian international Raphael Dwamena

Raphael Dwamena has expressed appreciation to Danish top-flight Vejle BK despite having his loan spell terminated after just TWO months due to a heart problem.



The Superligaen side announced on Monday that it had parted ways with the Levante-owned player due to his current situation.



Last year, the Ghana international was diagnosed with a similar heart condition while on loan at Real Zaragoza which effectively ruled him out of the 2019/20 season.



He underwent surgery in January and had an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) fixed.



The 25-year-old was cleared and returned to the pitch in August where he moved to Vejle BK but after two months, he has to be stopped again.



''I am truly grateful for the opportunity that Vejle Boldklub gave me to play football again. Now I have been taken off the field and am under medical supervision,'' Dwamena told the club's website.



''Despite not being able to be on the pitch, I still want to help the club achieve its goals.



''Therefore, I would also like to say to both my teammates, the staff and the fans that I am proud to be part of the Vejle Boldklub family.''





