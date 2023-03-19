Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer urges fans to come out in numbers for Ghana vs Angola clash

Sports News of Sunday, 19 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars forward Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer is brimming with anticipation as he looks forward to playing his first match on Ghanaian soil during the upcoming international break.



The young star, who currently plays for SV Hamburger, has been selected to join the Black Stars squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.



In a promotional video released by the Ghana Football Association, Ransford encouraged fans to come out in droves to support the team as they take on Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on March 23.



The match is a crucial one for Ghana, as they seek to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire.



Following the first leg of the qualifier, the Black Stars will travel to Luanda for the reverse fixture four days later.



Ransford made his debut for Ghana in September 2022 as a late substitute in a friendly match against Nicaragua, and he is eager to make his mark on the international stage.



Ransford's inclusion in the squad is a testament to his impressive form for SV Hamburger in the German second division.



