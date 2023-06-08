You are here: HomeSports2023 06 08Article 1782617

Ransford-Yeboah, Kamaldeen named in Ghana's provisional squad for U-23 AFCON

Black Meteors coach, Ibrahim Tanko has announced the provisional squad for the upcoming U-23 African Youth Championship in Morocco.

The star-studded 29-man squad include Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah, Fatawu Issahaku, Emmanuel Essiem, and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.

Black Meteors, will face Morocco, Congo, and Guinea in Group A of the tournament set to kick start on scheduled to take place from June 24 to July 8, 2023,

Ghana qualified for the tournament last month after beating Algeria 2-1 on aggregate.

The Black Meteors will be looking to put in an impressive performance in the tournament to secure a spot at the Paris Olympics Games.

Check out the full squad below

