Ransford Osei vs Fred Acheampong: Kankam Boadu punches holes in GFA chief's statement

Sports News of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Head of Sports of Pure FM, Bright Kankam Boadu has commended a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association, Frederick Acheampong for taking the initiative to purge his image and reputation of the allegations levelled against him by former Black Stars striker Ransford Osei.



In a discussion segment on his show, Kankam Boadu noted that Fred Achie’s decision to challenge the claims by Ransford Osei is a good step as his reputation is on the line.



Kankam Boadu however has an issue with some aspects of Fred Achie’s response to the allegations by Ransford Osei.



Kankam Boadu believes that the bit about Fred Achie demanding receipt or evidence of the alleged payment made by Ransford Osei is untenable as no receipt is issued for such payments.



“My only problem with the boy is that he appears to be still bitter about Achie. He made reference to certain things in the interview that I feel aren’t cool. I’m not sure the boy has a problem with the money he paid, his issue is that he wasn’t selected.



“Assuming without admitting that what the boy is saying is true, there is no surety that paying those monies would have guaranteed a place in the next selection.



“Achie has denied receiving money and said he needs evidence of payment. I have a little problem with that because you don’t get a receipt for such things. The part of the statement I disagree with is the bit about the evidence of payment because we don’t issue receipts for such payments. Getting evidence will be difficult but there could be a third party who will be a witness. The only time you will get evidence is if it was a bank transaction.



“We have a means to find out who is lying. We can find out, no matter what. This is the more reason we have the courts,” he said.



Fred Achie as he is known in the media space said in a statement released on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, that he has never demanded nor received the aforementioned amount from Ransford Osei.



He dared the former Asante Kotoko striker to make all evidence regarding payment available else he would seek redress and cleansing of his reputation at the court.



"If he fails to provide the evidence to back up his absurd claims, I will be left with no choice than to use all legal means including the law courts to clear my name...," part of the statement reads.



"I never asked, nor received $20,000 from Ransford Osei for any purpose and hereby challenge him to provide the proof or retract and apologise."



Ransford Osei in his allegations claimed that he gave Fred Achie $20,000 to be given to some unnamed GFA officials as appreciation for his call-up to the 2010 AFCON in Angola.



The U-20 World Cup further claimed that former Ashanti Gold CEO refused to disburse the money which cost him a call-up for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.



"He did something that really hurt me. It hit my soul, that is why I am saying this. He ended my career. When I came home, you said we need to do this and that. $20,000...This issue I've told so many significant people but you know in Ghana there is no truthfulness so sometimes I don't want to talk about it. He kept the money and didn't give it to the people," he said in an interview sighted by GhanaWeb.







