Rangers to bid £5m for Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo in January

Sports News of Saturday, 12 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Scottish giants Rangers are reportedly ready to table £5m to sign Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo from Bristol City in the January transfer window.



Rangers, who performed woefully in this season's UEFA Champions League want to beef up their striking department with the acquisition of the 22-year-old.



Semenyo is currently contracted to the English Championship side where he is having a good time.



This season, the striker has been hampered with injuries but has still played a key role for the club.



Semenyo has played 15 games in the English Championship, scored three goals and provided one assist in the process.



The forward has been named in the 55-man provisional squad for the World Cup and is expected to be named in the final squad which will be announced on Monday, November 14, 2022.



Black Stars have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.



Ghana will take on Portugal in their first game on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.



Black Stars will play Switzerland in an International friendly on November 17, before travelling to Qatar for the World Cup.