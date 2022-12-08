Rangers interested in Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo

Sports News of Thursday, 8 December 2022

Rangers FC is interested in Black Stars attacker Antoine Semenyo as they seek to strengthen their team ahead of the start of the second part of the 2022/23 season.



The 22-year-old is now on holiday after representing Ghana in the 2022 World Cup. He came off the bench to score his first national goal against Switzerland, and he made two appearances at the Mundial.



Antoine Semenyo debuted with the Ghana national team in a 3–0 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification win over Madagascar on 1 June 2022.



He is, however, in excellent form with Bristol City in the English Championship, recording four goals and one assist in 18 appearances across all competitions. In 2017, Semenyo signed for Bristol City, after impressing for South Gloucestershire and Stroud College's football academy.



According to reports, Antoine Semenyo has been the subject of inquiries from Scottish giants Rangers, who have reportedly been keeping an eye on him for some time and are prepared to make an offer for him during the winter transfer window.