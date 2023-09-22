Randy Abbey rules out GFA Presidency bid for the foreseeable future

Sports News of Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member Dr Randy Abbey has unequivocally stated that he has no intentions of contesting for the position of GFA president in the near future.



Abbey, who is the owner of Kpando Heart of Lions, has a long history of involvement in Ghanaian football, having served in various capacities during the tenure of former GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi, including as the Communications Director of the GFA.



Speaking in an interview, Dr. Randy Abbey made his position clear, saying, "I don't want to be Ghana Football Association president. Not today, not tomorrow." He emphasised that he has no aspirations to lead the country's football fraternity as the GFA president.



Abbey is currently seeking re-election to the Executive Council in the upcoming GFA elections scheduled for October 5.



He was elected into office in 2019 and has been a key part of the success chalked by current administration led by Kurt Okrkau, who will go unopposed in the upcoming presidential election.