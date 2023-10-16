Randy Abbey rants about 'dirty' Aliu Mahama Stadium frontage

Sports News of Monday, 16 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian sports administrator, Dr Randy Abbey has expressed his displeasure with the state of the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.



According to Randy Abbey, the stadium which was renovated in 2017 and renamed after the late former Vice President of Ghana, Alhaji Aliu Mahama has become an eyesore.



Randy Abbey who was in Tamale for the Ghana Football Association's Elections said that he was disappointed by the sight of the stadium's frontage, which he described as "extremely dirty."



"I saw something and it really was an eyesore," Randy Abbey said on his Good Morning Ghana show.



"Driving on the Aliu Mahama stadium road I saw the frontage, it looks so extremely dirty. For an edifice like that cited on the main road, just use white paint to make the thing look good even if the interiors are bad.



"Driving past the place it should occur to somebody that at least the frontage of the stadium should look good. What I saw was terrible," Randy Abbey who won his re-election as a GFA ExCo member said.



The Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium which was built in 2007 is one of the stadiums that hosted the 2008 AFCON and is home to the Ghana Premier League clubs, Tamale City and Real Tamale United.



In the GFA elections held on October 5, 2023, Dr Randy Abbey retained his seat on the Executive Council, polling 12 votes which was the highest for the Premier League contenders.



JNA/KPE