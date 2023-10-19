Randy Abbey outlines what Kwasi Appiah will bring to GFA Executive Council

Sports News of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Dr Randy Abbey believes Kwasi Appiah brings a lot to the table as a member of the Executive Council.



The former Ghana coach was elected at the 2023 Elective Council in Tamale as one of the members to represent the Premier League clubs on the Council.



Appiah, who is now the head coach of the Sudanese national team is also the technical director of Asante Kotoko and also the chairman of the four-member Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the club.



However, Dr Abbey believes the former Al Khartoum manager will offer a lot to the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



"Kwasi Appiah is a legend as a player. He captained the Black Stars and he has done a lot for this country and even as a coach, he worked with me," he told Joy Sports. "The first-ever international trophy that I won as a chairman of a national team was with Kwesi Appiah.



"The All African Games in Maputo in 2011 and so he brings a lot on board from a player's perspective and from the technical angle perspective.



"He is currently part of the Asante Kotoko administration so I think he brings a different prospect to the table," he added.