Sports News of Friday, 26 June 2020

Randy Abbey, Prosper Addo, others jubilate as Liverpool win EPL title

Ghana Football Association's General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo and Executive Council Member Dr. Randy Abbey have been celebrating Liverpool's first Premier League title in 30 years.



The six-times European Champions, Liverpool were crowned champions of the 2019/20 English Premier League yesterday following Manchester City's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge.



Liverpool needed one more win to claim the ultimate but City's defeat means that the latter can afford to lose all the seven remaining games but will still be crowned the champions.



The team’s triumph was received with massive celebration as Liverpool fans all over the world used social media and other means to celebrate their victory.



Randy Abbey chose to celebrate by appearing on his Good Morning Ghana Show on Metro TV in a Liverpool jersey while Prosper Addo took to social media to celebrate.



Watch how some Liverpool fans are celebrating their league glory in the social media post below,





Liverpool fans in Ghana ???????? @ghanafaofficial G.S. @PHAddo and CEO of Databank,Kojo Addae Mensah ????????????no bi small celebration ???? people go have ????



PS: old picture please ????????



#YNWA #Liverpool #CHEMCI pic.twitter.com/6L2RCXPIFp — Ayishatu Zakaria Ali (@ayishatu_) June 25, 2020

Congratulations to @LFC, after 30 years, the dream comes true! Very happy for all the Reds! You'll never walk alone #YNWA #Champions #Liverpool — Rafa Benitez Web (@rafabenitezweb) June 25, 2020

When you become Premier League champions after 30 years...???????? pic.twitter.com/6NjPe9MPdX — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) June 25, 2020

Finally after 30 years. Welcome to the club, Liverpool. It’s a pleasure you joined us. ???? pic.twitter.com/H2j8fe7meV — ??????? ????????? ???? (@_AcidKisses_) June 26, 2020

FINALLY OVER AFTER 30 YEARS!! We did it boys im crying :') pic.twitter.com/Vp1cz7vR05 — CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND (@hafidzdaniel99) June 25, 2020

Klopp made not just 1 but 2 gr8 clubs champions again from their ashes! 1st BVB , winning Bundesliga 2wice in a row after 8 long years and then this 2nd triumph which is as big as it can get! Winning PL for Liverpool after 30 long long yrs! Jürgen Klopp fou u! #Liverpoolchampions pic.twitter.com/59dxg2HhWq — AM. (@akm_theone) June 26, 2020

Congrats Liverpool. I love the way you’re practising social distancing on the table below https://t.co/yDHv6cjDpW — nana (@thenanaaba) June 26, 2020

