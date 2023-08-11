Randers FC send urgent plea to PSG and Ajax to buy 'beast of a player' Ernest Nuamah before Superliga clash

Sports News of Friday, 11 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Randers FC have sent a noteworthy message to French powerhouse PSG and Dutch club Ajax, urging them to swiftly acquire Ernest Nuamah.



The plea is driven by the desire to prevent facing the unstoppable 19-year-old Ghanaian talent when FC Nordsjaelland visits Randers FC in the Danish Superliga on Sunday.



Nuamah has been setting the league ablaze in the new season, earning both the Player and Young Player of the Month awards. His explosive form has left clubs in Denmark wary, referring to him as a "beast" for his exceptional talent that has dominated the field.



In a blend of humour and earnestness, Randers FC took to social media with a request directed at PSG and Ajax: "Dear chairman of PSG, Ajax, and all other clubs interested in Nuamah. Please buy him now!" The club's message carries a sense of urgency, emphasizing the hope to secure Nuamah before the impending match.



