Raman Chibsah steers German side Bochum to Bundesliga

Sports News of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana midfielder Raman Chibsah has repeated his long-standing promotion heroics by helping Bochum to be promoted to the German Bundesliga at the first attempt.



The 28-year-old was hugely instrumental as Bochum edged past Sandhausen with a 3-1 victory on Sunday, helping them to secure a place in the top-flight for next season.



This is the fourth club the Ghanaian has aided to win a place in the top-flight after similar achievements with several clubs in Italy.



The Club finished the second-tier league at the summit with 67 points including twenty-One (21) triumphs from 34 matches which was enough to secure promotion to the top tier for the first time since the 2009/10 season.



Raman, 28, has established himself as a ‘promotion specialist’ in Europe.



In 2018, the central midfielder became the first Ghanaian to secure three Serie A promotions with three different clubs, Sassuolo, Frosinone and Benevento where he scored for the latter in the first semi-final playoff stage against Perugia.



He seems to have repeated that remarkable feat in Germany with Bochum after joining the club in 2020.



The former Black Stars midfielder will be keen to ensure their survival when the Bundesliga commences on August 13.