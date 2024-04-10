Ramadan Season: Mohammed Salisu donates food, other items to orphans in Kumasi

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars and AS Monaco defender Mohammed Salisu has provided support to some orphans and the needy in Kumasi.



The donation forms part of his charitable acts, especially during the Ramadan season.



The Ramadan season is a time of fasting and prayer with community involvement across the world for many Muslims in the ninth month of the Islamic Calendar.



Salisu has taken it upon himself to contribute to society in this Islamic season, particularly in Kumasi, and has donated money and food items to the Malama Sadia Abdulai Foundation to feed over 500 orphans.



Salisu also partnered with Hajia Sadia Asuame to feed over 300 poor and needy people in Kumasi, with the sick also granted medical attention.



The Monaco defender began his footballing career with Kumasi Barcelona Babies in Ghana and burst onto the scenes of Europe in 2017 with Real Valladolid in Spain. He has gone on to make a strong case for himself with impressive performances including a three-year stint in England with Southampton.





However, Salisu now finds himself in France, playing for AS Monaco and although he is yet to launch his own foundation which will be geared towards improving and contributing to society in many ways, his decision to help others in this Ramadan season is a stepping stone to attaining the goal he pursues.



KOD