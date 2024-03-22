Ramadan: Salis Samed donates food items to Muslims in Madina

Sports News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Abdul Salis Samed has donated assorted food items to some Muslim households in Madina during the period of Ramadan.



The donation which was made under his philanthropic arm dubbed "The Styler’s Foundation" forms part of the player's desire to help less privileged Muslim households in the area.



The player through a representative of his foundation mentioned that the donation is his way of giving back to the society that has been very supportive of him.



Affirming his Islamic faith, Abdul Salis Samed reiterated that the gesture is a fulfilment of the Fourth Pillar of Islam known as Zakat.



The food items donated include milo, sugar, bags of rice, tea bags, boxes of milk, and sachets of cocoa powder, among other essential food items.



Leaving a message of admonishment to Muslims during this spiritual exercise, Abdul Salis Samed urged them to fervently seek the face of Allah and pray for Ghana as always.



Salis Samed appreciated Tag Transport Limited by Mr. Tony Bonsu, Cooker and Sumaila Mohammed for their frantic efforts to ensure a successful donation.



