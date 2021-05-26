Ramadan Cup sponsor calls for corporate support for community sports

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Chief Executive Officer of Zara M Properties, Zak Rahman has urged corporate entities to throw their weight behind community sports, following the success of the just ended Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup.



Real estate developers, Zara M Properties was among the corporate institutions which supported the 6th edition of the two-day tournament held in Accra, where Kasoa Zongo won the ultimate in a thrilling Finale against Hohoe Zongo.



They are among about ten sponsors for this year's competition.



Speaking to journalists after the Mr Rahman said he was overwhelmed by success of the soccer fiesta to his company, urging others to throw their weight behind community sports.



"Zara M Properties came in to offer our support and the success of the tournament has really overwhelmed us," said Zak Rahman.



"we would like to do more for community football and community sports.



Sports development starts from the grassroot and I would like to urge other corporate institutions to support community sports."



The tournament which is meant to Honour the National Chief Imam was held at the Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu Astro Turf at Fadama.



Twenty-four teams drawn from the Zongo communities of Greater Accra, Central, Eastern and the Volta regions participated as it became a springboard for the budding football talents.



To Zak Rahman, his outfit will continue to be a partner of such sports events, which produced lots of talents for this nation since its inception in 2015.



He said that as estate developers and pharmacy operators, their business is located within communities, hence the need to support a community event like the Ramadan Cup.



He welcomed the objectives of the tournament, has become one of the biggest community program in the country.



"Also the objective of the tournament, as we understand, is to unite the people and also honour the National Chief Imam, a special man for all of us," he said.



"This is the first time Zara M Properties has ventured into sports and we are going to support more after what we have seen here."



The 6th edition of the competition was played between Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd.



Kasoa Zongo defeated Hohoe to win their first trophy in their third participation of the competition.