Sports News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Ralph Gyambrah appointed as Female U-15 Management Committee Chairman

Chairman of the Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association Ralph Gyambrah has been appointed as Chairman of the national U-15 Management Committee.

Ralph, President of Sunyani-based DC United will be in charge of the newly formed female U-15 national team for the next year.

He is an avid football administrator with loads of experience spanning two decades.

Also joining the management team is another accomplished hand, Frank Todd Amoah, a man who has been in Women’s football for close to three decades.

Todd, currently works for Women’s Premier League side Ashtown Ladies and Division One League club Star Madrid as a senior management member.

National U-15 Management Committee:

Ralph Gyambrah - Chairman

Frank Todd Amoah - Vice Chairman

Alex Eshun - Member

Anthony Yaw Oduro - Member

Mohammed Alhassan - Member

