Sports News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Raise the bar - Bernard Arthur to GFA

Former Hearts of Oak forward, Bernard Arthur

Ghanaian footballer Bernard Arthur has suggested that issues of player remuneration and general welfare should be of paramount interest to local football clubs.



Arthur, a former attacker of Liberty Professionals and more recently Accra Hearts of Oak has decried the meagre salaries local players receive and believes something serious needs to be done about it.



It has been a matter of great concern in Ghana football as to how much a player should earn monthly as salary.



There have been instances where players earn as low as GH?300-400 as monthly salaries.



This has led to mass player exodus with most top players migrating to other countries in search of greener pastures. This has led many player to unknown football destinations like Laos, Vietnam, Malaysia, Lebanon etc.



Bernard Arthur wants the Ghana FA to play a prominent role in ensuring that a salary cap is introduced.



Arthur further explained that, with the implementation of this salary cap, the least paid player in Ghana should take home not less than GH?1500.



He disclosed this in an interview with Asempa FM.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.