Rahim Ayew joins Gibraltarian outfit Lincoln Red Imps

Sports News of Friday, 2 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars player Rahim Ayew has completed a move to Gibraltarian outfit Lincoln Red Imps.



The Ghana international joins the club as a free agent after ending his stay with fellow Gibraltarian club Magpies FC after the expiration of his contract.



The former Zamalek star penned a one-year contract with his new outfit and is expected to play a huge role for the club.



Ayew made 22 appearances in all competitions for Magpies FC in the just-ended season, providing one assist in the process for the club.



The 35-year-old has been playing in Gibraltar since 2021, featuring for FC Europa, Bruno Magpies and now FC Lincoln Red Imps.



Ayew had spells with Nania FC, Eleven Wise and Kotoko before departing for greener pastures. He has also had stints with African giants, Zamalek.