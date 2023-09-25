Ragnar Ache scores as Kaiserslautern beat Hansa Rostock in Bundesliga 2

Sports News of Monday, 25 September 2023

German-born Ghanaian forward Ragnar Ache exhibited his goal-scoring prowess to help Kaiserslautern defeat Hansa Rostock in the Germany Bundesliga 2.



In the matchday seven clash of the second-tier German league, the 25-year-old secured a starting spot for Kaiserslautern at the Fritz-Walter-Stadion.



Ragnar Ache produced an outstanding performance to help his outfit secure a 3-1 home win on Sunday.



Kaiserslautern wasted no time, opening the scoring after just three minutes into the game through Tobias Raschl. Fourteen minutes later, the host doubled the advantage through Kevin Kraus before Brumado Junior pulled one back for the visitors.



Five minutes to full time, the host hit the back of the net to seal victory through the Ghanaian international after he was set up by Kenny Prince Redondo in 83rd minute.



Ragnar Ache was replaced in the 85th minute mark by Terrence Boyd.



This remarkable performance by the Ghanaian forward elevates his goal tally to an impressive six goals in just seven games in the ongoing Bundesliga 2 campaign.



Kaiserslautern are now 4th on the league table with 13 points after 7 games into the season.