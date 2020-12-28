Basketball of Monday, 28 December 2020

Source: basketballghana.com

Radford, TTU seal qualification to complete in 2020 UPAC tourney

This years UPAC tourney will be held in Tema

Radford University College and Takoradi Technical University (TTU) qualified as winners of Zones 1 and 2 respectively in the original format of the 2020 UPAC.



However, the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic forced organizers-RITE Sports- to suspend the tournament indefinitely as a ban on all contact sports was placed in Ghana.



With the downward trend in cases of COVID related deaths and infections in the West African nation, a special edition of the Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges (UPAC) Basketball Championship will take place later this week.



The tournament is to be played on Tuesday, December 28 and Wednesday, December 29 at the Tema Community 4 Basketball Court with just eight teams participating.



Unlike previous editions where only zonal winners proceeded to battle it out for the title, tomorrow’s contest has a reduced field of teams invited to participate in the tournament.



For Radford and TTU, this offers them a second shot at winning either team’s first UPAC title since the tournament commenced in 2011.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.