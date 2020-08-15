Sports News of Saturday, 15 August 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

Racism was everywhere in Germany during my playing days - C.K Akonnor

Charles Kwablan Akonnor, Coach of Black Stars

Coach of the Black Stars Charles Akonnor as opened up about life during his playing days as a black player in Germany.



The Ghana coach spent more than a decade playing for various clubs in Germany including Fortuna Koln and VfL Wolfsburg after leaving the shores of Ghana in the early 90's.



According to Akonnor he was the subject of racist abuse on numerous occasions while playing in Germany.



He admits in an interview with Starr FM that life in Germany was tough with a lot of racist abuse .



“Life back in Germany was tough. There was a lot of racism out there but I was somehow fortunate. When I got to Germany, I landed in Cologne and that is the Western block and there was the Berlin Wall as well.



"The place was really tensed with a lot of racism. People thought we are in there to take their jobs and all of that.



"Things were even worse when I got to Wolfsburg and that was close to East Germany and there were times where people were openly killed.



"If fans wanted an autograph from you, they don’t call you by your name but they call you like a monkey. And sometimes too they will touch your skin to see if the black colour will just wear off.



"But I think these things should not get into your head too much. You are there for a purpose and I knew my family were looking up to me so I needed to be calm”.



After playing for Okwahu United he transferred to Obuasi Ashantigold before starting the German voyage with his first stop being Fortuna Koln.



He spent six years at Fortuna Koln before embarking on a move to Wolfsburg where he spent five years there and even captained the side.

