Racism should not be tolerated - Inaki Williams speaks amidst Vinicius' racist abuse at Valencia

Black Stars striker, Inaki Williams has entreated that racism should not be tolerated in all walks of life following Real Madrid star, Vinicius de Oliveria's allegedly being racially abused by Valencia fans.



The Athletic Club striker took to Twitter to preach against racism and urged everyone to team up in the fight to eradicate the discriminative act from society.



"Racism is inadmissible in any circumstance, in football, and in society. Let's get this over with. No to racism."



Inaki Williams adds up to a host of footballers, former footballers, clubs, and deformations who have raised their voices in solidarity with Vinicius.



Vinicius was subjected to racist slurs during Real Madrid's 1-0 away defeat to Valencia on Sunday, May 21, 2023.



The Brazilian, inside stoppage time, pointed to a fan who allegedly abused him and seemed to have had a word war with the unidentified fan before the Valencia players got involved. The other players' involvement turned the situation into an altercation between the players, as Vinicius was shown a red card in the process.



After the game, Vinicius took to social media to vent his resentment at Sapinish Football for turning a blind eye to similar abuse he has received throughout the season.



"It wasn't the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in La Liga," he wrote in a post on Twitter. "The competition thinks it's normal, the [Spanish Football] Federation does too and the opponents encourage it.



"I'm so sorry. The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano [Ronaldo] and [Lionel] Messi today belongs to racists.



"A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and which I love, but which agreed to export the image of a racist country to the world.



"I'm sorry for the Spaniards who don't agree, but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists. And unfortunately, for everything that happens each week, I have no defence. I agree. But I am strong and I will go to the end against racists. Even if far from here."



Meanwhile, La Liga in an immediate release stated that the body will “appropriate legal action” if a hate crime is identified.



They also entreat people to send other footages of the incident to help their investigation.





Below is Inaki Williams' tweet



