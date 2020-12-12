Sports News of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Source: Nana Kwame Dankwa Asiedu, Contributor

Rachel Ankomah has been selected as representative of MEA WWG at the IRL WGAG

Rachel Ankomah is the Women’s Coordinator of the Rugby League Federation Ghana

Once again, our favorite Rugby League ambassador has made the news.



Rachel has been selected together with Rouba Tamim (Lebanon) as representatives of the Middle East Africa Women’s Working Group (MEA WWG) at the International Rugby League Women & Girls Advisory Group.



Rachel Ankomah who is currently the Team Manager of Ghana Skolars Rugby League Club and Women's Rugby League Coordinator of Rugby League Federation Ghana has been making the news since April 2020 when she appeared in a special edition of the Australian based podcast (Chasing Jillaroos) by Chasing Kangaroos. She was also selected as the Best Team Manager in February.



Rachel launched the pretty girls play rugby league campaign in July to battle the stereotypes and misconceptions surrounding women involved in sports especially the Rugby League. This campaign helped the Federation in recruiting about 34 ladies by November.



According to Rachel, her role hasn’t been an easy task.



“Introducing a new sport to people has never been easy and somehow Rugby League was harder because of the misconception that it’s for a certain kind of people. I’m glad that despite it all, we have made progress.”, She said.



Talking on the performance of the ladies, she said “I’m impressed with how fast they are making progress. Their commitment and energy are out of the world. I believe very soon Ghana would be the best in Rugby League.”



‘I would also use this opportunity to tell all ladies to come and join our wonderful family. Rugby league is for everyone and the opportunities are never-ending.”



Rachel has a genuine concern for the welfare of her players and the Federation as a whole and she has the ability to identify and suggest solutions to issues quickly and accurately.



Her overarching goal is to make rugby league well known nationwide and globally and to provide the platform for potential and current players to showcase their skills and talents to the world.



Her hard work and passion have been noticed by people far and wide.



For a young lady to attain such great achievements in such a short period is very impressive and an inspiration to everyone especially the young ladies.



Congratulations, Rachel Ankomah. Keep making Ghana proud.

