Rabiu Mohammed agrees on a 1-year deal with FC Tambov

Ghana international, Rabiu Mohammed has agreed on a 1-year deal to join Russian Premier League outfit FC Tambov.



The experienced defensive midfielder spent the 2019/2020 football season with French Ligue 2 outfit Paris FM.



At the end of the campaign, he parted ways with the club after his short term contract expired.



Now Rabiu Mohammed has managed to secure a 1-year contract with FC Tambov and is on the verge of joining the Russian top-flight club.



Once the deal is sealed, this will be the fourth club the 30-year old will play for in Russia.



In the past seasons, he played for Kuban Krasnodar, Anzhi Makhachkala and Krylia Sovetov.

