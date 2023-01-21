You are here: HomeSports2023 01 21Article 1699340

Sports News of Saturday, 21 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

RTU reject Hearts Oak's GH₵150K offer for David Abagna

Real Tamale United midfielder, David Abagna Sandan Real Tamale United midfielder, David Abagna Sandan

Ghana Premier League side, Real Tamale United (RTU), has reportedly rejected GH₵150,000 offer for the transfer of their talisman David Abagna Sandan.

David Abagna Sandan has been a long target for the Phobians but lost him to RTU before the start of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League

The Black Galaxies midfielder has scored 123 goals in 24 league appearances since joining the Pride of the North from Obuasi-based Ashantigold SC who have been relegated to the Division Two League for match-fixing.

The Phobians, according to reports, are preparing a second bid for Abagna as they are desperate for his services.

The 24-year-old is currently in Algeria playing in the 2023 African Nations Tournament with the Black Galaxies.

He was voted as the best player in Ghana's 3-1 victory over Sudan on Thursday, January 19, 2023.