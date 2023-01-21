RTU reject Hearts Oak's GH₵150K offer for David Abagna

Sports News of Saturday, 21 January 2023

Ghana Premier League side, Real Tamale United (RTU), has reportedly rejected GH₵150,000 offer for the transfer of their talisman David Abagna Sandan.



David Abagna Sandan has been a long target for the Phobians but lost him to RTU before the start of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League



The Black Galaxies midfielder has scored 123 goals in 24 league appearances since joining the Pride of the North from Obuasi-based Ashantigold SC who have been relegated to the Division Two League for match-fixing.



The Phobians, according to reports, are preparing a second bid for Abagna as they are desperate for his services.



The 24-year-old is currently in Algeria playing in the 2023 African Nations Tournament with the Black Galaxies.



He was voted as the best player in Ghana's 3-1 victory over Sudan on Thursday, January 19, 2023.