RTU players boycott training over unpaid salaries and bonuses

Real Tamale United (RTU) players have refused to train ahead of their upcoming Ghana Premier League match against Heart of Lions due to unpaid salaries and bonuses.



Coach Abdul Mumin Abdulai disclosed that the players have gone almost five months without receiving their salaries, while he himself has not been paid for nearly a year.



“The players didn't show up for Thursday’s training due to five months of unpaid salaries and outstanding bonuses. Our situation is dire, and we urgently need assistance,” Abdulai stated on Akoma FM.



Abdulai added that the players have been using their personal resources to make ends meet, but their morale has been affected by the financial strain.



“We're trying to find a solution, but the players' decision not to train speaks volumes. We're brainstorming to lift spirits with some psychological tactics," he stated.



Despite the challenges, Abdulai remains optimistic about RTU's chances of avoiding relegation if their fortunes change swiftly.



“It's a difficult situation, but we can still escape relegation if things improve,” he said.



RTU have been grappling with financial difficulties for some time, impacting both players and coaches.



Currently languishing at the bottom of the league table, their financial woes pose a significant obstacle to their performance and survival in the league.





