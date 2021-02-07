Sports News of Sunday, 7 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

RTU players and officials suffer injuries after being stoned by Nsoatreman FC fans

Real Tamale United players

Real Tamale United players and officials suffered injuries after fans of Nsoatreman FC pelted them with stones after their Division One League Zone I match on Sunday.



This was after their match had ended 1-1 in town of Nsoatreman.



According to reports, some fans pelted stones at the visitors in expressing their displeasure at the result.



Some players and management members bled profusely after being hit in the head and forehead.



RTU are expected to lodge a complaint at the Ghana Football Association for punitive action against Nsoatreman FC.



RTU official bleeding profusely after being hit with a stone in Nsoatreman.



